Buhari To Nigerians: Be Fair To Us… We’re Doing Our Best On Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to be fair in assessing how his administration has handled security challenges.

Buhari spoke on Friday when Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi, grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement worldwide, visited him at the statehouse.

Arabi was accompanied by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, and Dahiru Bauchi, a leader of a faction of the movement in Nigeria.

He stated that the federal government is well aware of its responsibility with regard to security and will continue to do its best.

Buhari urged Nigerians to be fair to his government in assessing the response to security issues by reflecting on the situation at the time he took over in 2015, and the achievements “which mark a decisive break from the past”.

He cited the successes recorded by his administration in the north-east and the south-south, adding that the situation in the north-west would experience a turnaround for the better.

Buhari urged Nigerians to take responsibility and show interest in the affairs of their own security and complement what the government is currently doing.