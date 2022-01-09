Buhari To Visit Ogun State On Thursday

On Thursday, January 13, President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Ogun State for a state visit.

The President was scheduled to visit the Gateway State on December 21, 2021, but his trip has been postponed indefinitely.

The Commander-in-Chief is due in the South-Western state this week, according to Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Also Read: Primary, Secondary Schools In Ogun To Resume January 10

President Buhari will inaugurate several of Governor Abiodun’s infrastructure projects during the visit, according to Somorin.

At 10 a.m., the President will be greeted at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, where he will commission the first project.

The governor’s spokesman stated that invited guests are expected to be seated by 9.30 a.m at the City Gate by the Sagamu Interchange and Abeokuta expressway while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly.