Buhari: We Must Seek Divine Intervention To End Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria needs divine intervention.

He stated this while speaking on Saturday at the national prayer session for the country, organised by the Kano state government.

Buhari said his administration has been making significant efforts to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Represented by Mustapha Babai, minister of state for agriculture, the president stated that federal government has also supported security personnel with equipment and quality welfare.

“Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges,” the president said.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and has given his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.

“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this.”