Buhari Will Hand Over To APC Govt — Garba Shehu

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will transfer over power to another APC-led government.

He responded briefly to a question on Wednesday during the post-Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing, implying that the President had shifted the burden of fuel subsidy removal to the next administration by proposing an 18-month extension to the National Assembly for the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which was set to begin this February.

The presidential aide, who was told that the decision seemed as if the next administration had already been set up to fail, responded: “But she (The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed) has answered you. Firstly, what this tells you is that the President is responsive and we are going to hand over to the next administration, APC, God willing.”