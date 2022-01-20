Busola Dakolo Celebrates Husband, Timi On His 41st Birthday

Busola Dakolo has taken to her social media to pen down message to her husband, singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo on his 41st birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 20, the banker-turned-photographer, wrote;

“Dear Husband @timidakolo Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience. May this year channel you into the next level of greatness and always know that I am here for you. Your wife”

The couple have been together for years and many of their fans are really enjoying every bit of their relationship.

See post below: