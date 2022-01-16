Can We Ever Change Our Perception Of The Nigerian Police Force? -RMD Asks

Following his wife’s reaction to a photo of him in a police uniform, veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has questioned whether Nigerians can ever change their opinion of the Nigerian Police Force.

The actor, who is now on set for a film, stated that he emailed his wife a photo depicting himself as the Inspector General of Police.

RMD claims that his wife gushed over the outfit, declaring that the IG’s glasses matched his uniform and that he must be corrupt.

He was taken aback by the response and wondered if the police have a bad reputation and if people can ever change their minds about them.

