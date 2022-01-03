Cassper Nyovest Shows Interest To Participate In Burna Boy, Shatta Wale Fight

Cassper Nyovest Shows Interest To Participate In Burna Boy And Shatta Wale Fight

South African rapper, Cassper, will assist in the organization of a boxing match between Burna Boy, a Grammy winner, and Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian singer.

For over a year, the South African rapper has preached celebrity boxing matches, with the first one taking place in December between the rapper and YouTuber Slik Talk.

Cassper, the winner of the match, expressed interest in the duel between the two singers and is waiting for their response.

“Is this a Boxing match or a 1 on 1 music ting ? If it’s a boxing match I would love to put it together or get involved,” Mufasa reacted to the news of the singers’ boxing match.