Collaboration With NBA, Key To Law Passage – Gbajabiamila

The Nigerian Bar Association and the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives signed a Memorandum of Understanding on law reforms on Monday, with the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, emphasizing the need for collaboration between public and private organizations.

Partnerships between public and private institutions, according to Gbajabiamila, are certain to support good governance and long-term growth.

The Speaker mentioned this during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, which was led by NBA National President Olumide Akpata.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled, ‘Gbajabiamila, NBA strengthen collaboration with MoU on law reforms,’ quoted the Speaker as saying the collaboration between the two bodies since the inception of the 9th House had witnessed positive results in the passage of some critical laws in the country.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lawan: NASS Worried About Nigeria’s Borrowings — Nobody Likes Taking Loans

He said, “This is basically the formalisation of something that’s already working. The signing of the MoU may seem symbolic, but I see it beyond that. I see it as a way of deepening our democracy and developing the country, which we all so passionately love.

“Contrary to what a lot of people think, I always believe that governance is about collaboration; it’s about everybody. It is not about politicians alone; it is about everybody; so, we have got to maximise our efforts and potential to achieve bolder, bigger and better things for this country.

“For me, this is a critical collaboration between two very important sectors. This is a public-private partnership between the legislature and the NBA.

“I’m glad that law reform is a core mandate of the NBA, and for us too, law reform is part of our core mandate. When we repeal laws and amend laws; we are reforming laws. It is gratifying to know that we actually have a shared mandate, but what we do with that shared mandate is what will determine how far we can take this.”