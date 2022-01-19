Comedian AY Makun, Wife Welcome Second Child After 13 Years

Comedian AY Makun is the latest father in town as he welcomes baby girl with wife, Mabel.

The excited father announced the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

AY’s new baby, named Ayomide, came into the family 13 years after they had their first child, Michelle.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2008 has a 13-year-old daughter, Michelle, as their first child.

In the Instagram post he shared, AY said, “Our prayers in the last 13 years have been answered. Ayomide, thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again.

“Thank you for making Michelle a big sister. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

He also shared a video of himself as he goes in to see his baby.

