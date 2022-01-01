Comedian Isbae U Buys A Mansion In Lagos (Photos)

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Isbae U has ended 2021 on a very high note after acquiring a mansion.

The skit maker took to his Instagram page to announce that he has bought himself a house in Lagos.

Isbae U gave thanks to almighty Allah for making the acquisition possible as a friend captured the priceless moment on camera.

He wrote:

“Alhamdullilahi

“I am the most grateful and joyful man on Earth, I really cracked my head for a beautiful message to compose here cuz I really want to tell y’all my story, but all I end up coming up with is “Tor Alhamdullilahi” in 2021 they were good and bad days, but Everyday Was Alhamdullilahi Day

“I really wish my Mum was Alive to give me a pat on my back, pray for me and tell me how much she’s proud of me but I can only say Thank You , Thank You God, I so grateful I wanted it and God made it possible , Yes I am the guy Who literally Bought a house with with all his last card

“I am so grateful to everyone who has supported and pushed me in getting to where I am today in one way or the other, I thank God for Everyone of you that have featured ,watch and shared my skits, I thank God for my Strong, supportive and Amazing Dad

“Today I say a Big Alhamdullilahi as I enter a New year, 2022 We go again for better, Insha Allah.”