Comedian Josh2funny Undergoes Surgery After 11 Years Of Pain

Comedian Josh2funny is the happiest man on earth at this moment .

The multi-talented entertainer has taken to his Instagram on Wednesday to open up on how he suffered from an undisclosed illness for eleven years.

The actor who recently underwent a surgery is glad that it was a success.

Josh2funny wrote:”This is my testimony, been suffering this pain for 11years helplessly, long story short thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery, God bless all the Doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me, Sometimes we don’t know what people go through, we need to Dey check on people and if you are sick here God will surely heal you Amen”.

Many of his fans and other celebrities took to the comment section to wish him quick recovery.