Comedian Sydney Talker Officially Ventures Into Music

Comedian Sydney Talker has announced he has officially ventured into music.

In 2021, the star stated that he will be going into music soon as it has always been a dream for him.

Advertisement

Well, the dream has finally come to pass as he reveals his record label called’ NEVILLE RECORDS’.

Sydney said he can boldly accept the birthing of his dream after so many years.

“Finally, the time has come to boldly accept the birthing of a dream I have had for many years. It has not been easy carrying and nurturing this dream. MUSIC, we are 100% here. I have fought the good fight of faith, I have overcome my fears, I have taken lessons from the fathers of industry. Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby present to you NEVILLE RECORDS @nevillerecords (The New Town)”

He also said that venturing into music and the quest of expressing his deepest desires without any limitations prompted the birth of Neville Records.

He went on to introduce his first talent called Khaid.

“My venturing into music and the quest of expressing my deepest desires without any limitations prompted the birth of NEVILLE RECORDS which will be the official structure from where I will be expressing the music in me without affecting the towel guy😁. On this Note, under the auspices of Neville Records and its board of directors, I here by announce the first Talent, KHAID @khaidxr”