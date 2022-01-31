Community Policing Is Answer To Nigeria’s Insecurity, Says Bode George

Bode George, a longtime member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), believes that community policing is the answer to the country’s continuing security problems.

The former National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party made the comment during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which will air later this evening.

“The beauty of it is that you are sure to contain your local governments; the people, their lives and properties day and night, and they (those running it) would be people who will be hired within that community,” he noted.

“They know who lives there, who does this, and if you see a stranger coming into the community at night; you have the right to challenge. They know everybody around and there is nothing better in terms of policing than that.”

He stated that any government that fails to protect the lives and properties of its citizens does not have any basis for existence.

“What is the first job of anybody in government? Protection of lives and properties. That is the number one job,” the former military governor of Ondo State maintained. “If you cannot do that, then you are not fit to be the governor of that state.”