Continue To Support The Efforts Of The Armed Forces Against Terrorism, CDS Irabor Urges Nigerians

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has called on Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the Armed Forces in confronting terrorism in the Northeast and other security challenges in other parts of the country.

He made this call while speaking at the Interdenominational Church service held at the National Christian Centre Abuja as part of activities to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He also commended the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare of troops on the battlefront.

He expressed hope that as the economy is picking up, more will be done to step up their welfare.