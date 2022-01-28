Court Grants Jaruma Bail After 4 Days In Prison

Jaruma is finally out of jail after spending 4 days.

The court decided to grant her bail by the presiding judge Barrister Ismail Abdullahi Jibril, who said that the charge against Jaruma is bailable.

READ ALSO: Actress Regina Daniels Breaks Silence On Jaruma’s Detention

Advertisement

Jaruma is facing a four-count charge of ”defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate against Prince Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband.”

As part of her bail conditions, Jaruma must present one surety on grade level 12 working in FCT, Abuja.

See video below;