Cross Dresser James Brown Turns Up For Birthday Party With The “Traditionalists”

Cross-dresser James Brown was the talk of the town after her appearance at a birthday party.

The star made a unique appearance to Papaya Ex’s Birthday and it was a blast.

James Brown is known to always make statement whenever he goes for a party and now he is definitely ready for the heat this 2022.

The cross-dresser who wore an oxblood gown with gloves, turned up for the event with “traditionalists”.

They were also spotted with James Brown at different times during the party.

Watch the video below: