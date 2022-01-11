Dancer Kaffy speaks on her divorce from husband Joseph Ameh (video)

Dancer Kaffy has taken to social media and revealed that she and her husband, Joseph Ameh, are no longer together.

The award-winning dancer announced her divorce while speaking about divorce and separation.

She explained that divorce/separation doesn’t have to be toxic and added that she and her husband have broken up their marriage to see that they both “grow”.

She said that she wants the best for her ex and added that a separation can be friendly.

The couple got married in 2012 and have two kids together.