Dantata: Current System Of Government Has Failed Nigeria

Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a billionaire businessman, claims that the existing presidential system of administration has failed Nigeria.

Dantata made the remarks while hosting the Northern Elders Forum, who paid him a sympathy visit following the recent deaths of Sani Dangote, Othman Bashir Tofa, and other significant Kano figures.

He explained that the elders must team up with other Nigerians of the same mentality to solve the country’s numerous problems.

“You will agree with me that the Presidential system of government presently in operation has failed the nation what we need now is to adopt the Parliamentary system which is less expensive,” he said.