Davido And Chioma Spark Relationship Rumours

At a family event, Nigerian music artist Davido was spotted with his estranged fiancee Chioma.

The singer and his son’s mother, Ifeanyi, were seen socializing with Davido’s family members, including his elder brother, Adewale, cousin B-Red, and personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, as well as their respective families.

The singer and his babymama have been seen in public for the second time after their apparent split.

Fans are curious as to what the duo is up to as a result of this. While some speculate that Davido and Chioma may have settled their differences quietly, others argue that they must remain united for the sake of their son, Ifeanyi.

During their son’s birthday celebrations in 2021, the former couple hosted friends and family.

