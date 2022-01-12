Davido Deletes Post After Criticizing His Cousin’s Election Campaign.

David Adeleke, an internationally certified singer, has taken down a tweet in which he criticized Senator Bamidele Adeleke’s election campaign post.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate used his page to encourage citizens of Osun State to exercise their right to vote by identifying a successful candidate.

“Intelligence & Understanding can not be falsified, stolen or handed to anyone on a silver platter. It takes dedication, patience and discipline to attain such feat. It is up to the party members to identify and support an intelligent aspirant among the lot. We can do better in Osun state! #IgbaOtunTiDe,” Dele, the nephew to Senator Ademola Adeleke wrote.

Davido quoted the post in a now-deleted tweet, asking his cousin to keep quiet because the context simply defines him.