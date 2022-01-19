Davido Drags His Cousin For Contesting Against His Uncle

Davido Once Again Drags His Cousin For Contesting Against His Uncle
David Adeleke, a Nigerian singer, has sparked outrage online after criticizing his cousin Dele Adeleke for planning to run for governor of Osun against their uncle, Ademola Adeleke.
He said it amazes him that his cousin, who struggled to graduate with a second-class lower in university, is presenting himself as an intellectual personality in a post shared on the microblogging platform.
He also warned the citizens of Osun state that his cousin, who has failed to build anything for himself, wants to be governor.
Wonderful! Me I got a 2:1, but it’s cousin Dele, who struggled to get a 2:2, who is now forming an intellectual. Intellectual who hasn’t been able to build anything of his own in his life. This is life, ehn Beware of imposters, Osun!
Davido’s tweet elicited a mixed response on social media. Some questioned his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s accomplishments, while others urged him to let the contestants run their races.
