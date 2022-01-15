Davido Launches “New Year New Me” Resolution As Videos Of Him Working Out Surfaces

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, a popular Nigerian artist, has launched a “New Year, New Me” resolution.

The “IF” singer appears to be staying in shape in 2022, as he released videos of himself working out in a waist-trainer.

On his Instagram stories, Davido shared a series of videos of himself working out with a personal trainer.

In the images, Davido was sweating hard and cleaning his face with a white towel. In another video, the artist skipped many times with a jumping rope.

But that’s not all; following the tough session, Davido was seen jogging about with his instructor and doing some breath control and stretching exercises.

