Davido Shrugs Off Baby ‘Pangolin’ During Campaign Against Animal Extinction

During a campaign for wild animals, Davido Adeleke, a popular Afrobeat singer, was confronted with a difficult situation when a baby pangolin was placed on his shoulder.

During an event hosted by Wild Aid, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing animal extinction, the singer in the front row was required to demonstrate his love for animals by holding one.

A baby pangolin was placed on Davido’s shoulders, but the singer chickened out and screamed for help, causing the animal to be taken off.

Emmanuella, a teen comedian, was also in attendance, and she and others laughed at Davido for not being able to keep it together.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYY6_iDJfar/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link