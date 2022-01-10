Davido’s Baby Mamas End To Rumours Of Ongoing Feud Between Them

The baby mamas of Davido Adeleke, Sophia Momodu and Amanda, have spoken out about their apparent feud.

After spending time in Ghana with Davido, Sophia had an emotional outburst in a video in which she lamented about public accusations of an alleged altercation in a club with her co-baby mother.

In a video uploaded by both Amanda and Sophia, their children, Imade and Hailey, are seen having a great time at the spar, putting an end to any rumors of a dispute between them.

See post below: