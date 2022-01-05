Davido’s Father Bought Me My First Laptop Ever – Comedian, Mr Macaroni

Debo Adebayo, the Nigerian Comedian, who is popularly known as Mr Macaroni, on Wednesday revealed that Deji Adeleke, father to singer Davido, bought him his first laptop ever.

The funnyman took to his Twitter page to state that Adeleke was one of his greatest inspirations, who taught him the act of giving and helping others.

In a Twitter thread, the comedian wrote, “If you think Davido is a great giver or is easily accessible, then you need to meet his dad, Dr. Deji Adeleke. Dr. Adeleke is one of my greatest inspirations. Since the days of SDA Magodo, I learned the art of giving and helping others from him.



“When I first got admission into the university, Dr. Deji Adeleke bought me my first laptop ever. For every time I needed money in school, all it took was for me to send a text message. I abused the access, but he remained kind and generous.



“God bless you Chairman. Thank you for everything. This is why I rarely get upset when it comes to these matters. Through Chairman, I learned simplicity, humility, and above all, love.

“This and other reasons is why the love in my heart will forever be greater than the hate in the world. Love always.”