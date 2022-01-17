Too Many Women Will Lead You Astray – Reno Omokri Warns Men

Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has given randy men a serious warning.

Reno cautioned men against having too many women in their lives, saying too many women will lead them astray.

He wrote:

“Dear men,

What is hard in wooing a woman and having carnal knowledge of her? Nothing. Even animals do it. Goats and dogs are more expert at it than you. You are not the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). So stop thinking it makes you a man. Prove your manhood through excess of success, not excess of carnality! The next thing you will bring up Solomon. God gave Solomon wisdom and wealth. God did not give Solomon women. Solomon gave himself women. And when he did, they led him astray, to the point where he admitted that “I hated life”-Ecclesiastes 2:17. Too many women led his father astray. Too many women led him astray. And too many women will lead you astray!”