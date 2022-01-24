Dele Momodu: I Didn’t Sell Buhari To Nigerians… I Only Posted His Pictures

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, claims he never campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Momodu stated this in an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo.

“I actually like the man personally,” Momodu remarked of President Buhari, “but his politics, no way.”

Accusations that he promoted Buhari’s presidential campaign were refuted by the 2023 presidential candidate.

“I didn’t sell Buhari to you. All I did was post his pictures. There is no way anyone can say, I said you must go and vote for Buhari,” he said.

“The mess in Nigeria today is because Nigerians find it difficult to detach themselves from career politicians.

“But Nigeria cannot continue in this madness. Why we lack progress is because we are too embittered, too enraged it is unbelievable.”