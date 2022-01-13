Dele Momodu Informs PDP Of Presidential Ambition

Publisher and newspaper columnist, Dele Momodu, has officially informed the Peoples Democratic Party of his intention to contest for the presidential ticket of the party.

Momodu disclosed this on Thursday afternoon at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja where he formally presented his letter of intent to the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Momodu stated that the move became necessary because he cannot run for the presidency without the nomination of his party.

Also Read: God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike

Advertisement

When Ayu met the publisher at his office, he assured him that the PDP would provide a level playing field for all candidates.

The Chairman expressed hope that Momodu is bringing his political and media experience to the party and advised him to seek party members’ support.