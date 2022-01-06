Deyemi Okanlawon, Wife Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

In his 9th wedding anniversary post yesterday, January 5, 2022, actor Deyemi Okanlawon, famed for his lover boy movie roles, begged for God to help him and other handsome menfolk in marriage.

“This is what 9 years together looks like… and as those of you with eyes can see I’m still finer than her” he captioned the post.

READ ALSO: Reactions As Deyemi Okanlawon Posts Video Of Nigerian Celebrities Kissing Him

Deyemi Okanlawon, an actor and father of two, wrote on Instagram about how he and his wife have been able to make it through 9 years of marriage.

He gave three points his menfolks should take note of.

See post below: