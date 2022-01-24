Disappointed Nigerians descend on Super Eagles goal keeper Maduka Okoye’s Instagram page after Nigeria crashed out of AFCON 2021

Nigerians have reacted after the Super Eagles were eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1 – 0 defeat by Tunisia in the Round of 16.

While some are blaiming interim coach, Austin Eguavoen for the loss, others are dragging super Eagles goal keeper, Maduka Okoye for failing to stop the only goal of the match which was scored by Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni, in the 47th minute.

See some of the comments on Okoye’s Instagram page:

