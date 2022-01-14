DJ Big N Drums Support For Yul Edochie’s Presidential Ambition

DJ Big N of Mavin Records has urged young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 elections.

The brilliant disc jockey stated that the country requires more new youth representation, as well as the necessity for youths to reclaim the country.

On Thursday, January 13th, DJ Big N turned to his Instagram page to share his feelings.

In another post, he gives his opinion about the youths that have stepped forward to contest in the forth coming election and he asks if those are the only people willing too represent the youths against the ‘cabal’.

