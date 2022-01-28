DJ Cuppy Reveals How A Guy She Liked Made Her Feel Insecure And Ugly

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken out about a man who made her feel insecure and ugly with her new hair cut.

The radio jockey stated this during an Instagram live with Kiddwaya, a friend and former Big Brother Naija housemate.

Many guys aren’t attracted to women who have their hair cut short, according to the DJ, and he made her feel nervous when she picked this style.

“The problem with this guy that I really like was my hair and he made me really feel insecure about it. A lot of guys are not attracted to women with short hair and its really annoying because I’m the same person. It made me feel really insecure like am I ugly suddenly” she said.

See post below: