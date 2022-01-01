DJ Cuppy Shaves Off Her Long Hair, Dyes It Pink As She Starts 2022 With New Look

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is a billionaire’s daughter, a Disc Jockey, and a Nigerian musician.

The Disc Jockey, who is known for wearing pink wigs, has forsaken her characteristic style in favor of a more modern look.

Cuppy shaved off her hair and coloured it entirely pink with the help of her mother!

Her mother hacked off her hair in a video posted to her verified Instagram profile, while DJ Cuppy went to the mall to purchase a hair dye.

Her colleagues, fans, and following reacted positively to her new look, flooding her comment area with positive feedback.

Watch Video Below: