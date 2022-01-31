Don Jazzy finally reacts to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy on social media

Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has reacted to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy in a funny way.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote: “It is finished. ♂️.”

Soon after the music mogul shared his post, a number of people trooped to his comment section to sympathies with him, knowing his much publicized crush on Rihanna.

