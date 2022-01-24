Don’t Give Me Work: Yemi Alade Responds To Follower Advising Her To Collaborate With Other Female Artistes

Yemi Alade has responded to a follower urging her to try to collaborate with other Nigerian female artistes this year.

The star has been in the industry for quite some time now and she has been able to dominate her talents.

The follower told her that the music industry is “male dominated and barely gives room for females to thrive”.

The Twitter user then told Yemi that collaboration is the way to boost her music career.

Responding, Yemi said: “Oshey ! lucozade boost . Path finder! Career coach! Feminist! Torch bearer of female musicians ! Counsellor! Oya rest ! 2022 just started! Don’t give me work!”

See post below: