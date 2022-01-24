“Don’t give me work” – Yemi Alade responds to follower who advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes

Yemi Alade has responded after a follower advised her to collaborate with other female Nigerian artistes so as to thrive.

The follower told her that the music industry is “male dominated and barely gives room for females to thrive”.

The Twitter user then told her that collaboration is the way to boost her music career.

Responding, Yemi said: “Oshey ! lucozade boost . Path finder! Career coach! Feminist! Torch bearer of female musicians ! Counsellor! Oya rest ! 2022 just started! Don’t give me work!”

