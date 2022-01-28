“Don’t insult any man of God for no reason” – Lady says as she claims some yahoo boys who mocked Pastor David Ibiyeomie all died in car crash

A lady has come out to claim that some ‘yahoo boys’ got involved in a fatal accident after mocking Portharcourt based clergyman, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

This comes after the Salvation ministries Head pastor said Internet fraudsters who scam people and buy cars with the fraudulent money, will have accident in those cars.

Early Friday morning, January 28, a lady known as Archibomg Kemkem took to her Facebook page to share a chat she had with someone claiming that some Yahoo boys who were mocking the pastor over his curse on them, had a fatal accident and all died except the cab driver who didn’t ‘mock’ the clergyman.

She captioned her post;

“Don’t Insult any Man of God for no reason. If you don’t like what he is saying or said. Keep mute.You are not the one who called him and you can’t dictate to him what he will say.

Papa David Ibiyeomie is not a regular kind of Prophet.The word of GOD cannot be mocked. Who get ear make him hear. Peace”

Read the conversation below: