Dorcas Fapson’s Stolen Range Rover Spotted In Ogun

Dorcas Fapson‘s car has been sighted in Ogun State after her driver absconded from Lagos with it.

The star recently celebrated her birthday and it was a mixed feeling for her after her driver named Muhammad Adamu used a fake license to register for the job and when he got the job, he disappeared with her car that same day.

Dorcas revealed the matter had been reported to the police and offered a reward to anyone who can locate the car.

She has now revealed that her car was located in Ogun State and she shared a clip of the white Range Rover with customised plate number in Ogun State.

“The power of social media. Imagine someone saw it yesterday in Ogun State,” Dorcas wrote.

The investigation is still on and hopefully she gets back her car.

See post below: