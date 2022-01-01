Drama As Lady Fights APC Man Who Allegedly Slept With Her And Refused To Pay (Video)

A prostitute has engaged a man in a fight after he refused to pay for her services.

According to reports, the man driving APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu’s 2023 campaign vehicle was spotted in a viral video, engaging in a fight with a prostit*te he allegedly refused to pay after allegedly sleeping with her.

The duo engaged in a fight on a busy road and the sex worker was seen holding on to his shirt as he struck her. As a crowd gathered, the prostitute went back to the car and refused to get down.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s aide, Maria Ude Nwachi shared the video with the caption;

“Disgraceful!

You are on duty, carry her, does not want pay and still engaged in fight with her openly.”

Watch video below:

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=658492485308219