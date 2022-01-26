Dunamis Church Removes Sammie Okposo From Ministers’ List For Upcoming Program

Dunamis International Gospel Centre has removed Sammie Okposo‘s name from the lineup of gospel artists scheduled to minister at their concert on Friday as a result of his confession on Tuesday about cheating on his wife.

The Wellu Wellu master, as he is fondly called, turned to Instagram to explain that he was in an intimate relationship with another woman when he traveled to the United States.

