Duncan Mighty Has Become Notorious For Collecting Money For Shows And Not Showing Up’: Jackson Ude

Famous musician Duncan Mighty has been called out by Nigerian controversial journalist Jackson Ude for failing to show up for a gig he was paid for in December 2021.

Jackson Ude revealed in a post on the microblogging site that he paid Duncan Mighty three million dollars and another six hundred and thirty thousand dollars for a concert on December 30, 2021, but he didn’t show up.

Duncan Mighty, according to Jackson Ude, has a reputation for taking money from performance promoters and then failing to show up.

Duncan Mighty, according to Jackson Ude, had done the same with a show in Uromi, Uyo, and other locations. He advised the musician to repay him and stay out of trouble.

“I paid Ducan Mighty N3 million for Nkporo Youth Unity Concert that held on December 30 2021, and an additional N630k for flight tickets. He didn’t show up for the concert. Next, I heard was a picture of him wrapped in a bandage claiming an accident while holding his cell phone.

“Duncan Mighty has become notorious for collecting money from show promoters and not showing u. He did that with a show in Uromi, Uyo and other places. I am not the one who would want to deal with folks in the entertainment industry. Duncan should avoid my trouble and payback now”, he said.