Ebonyi Asks Residents To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

The Ebonyi government has encouraged citizens in the state to ignore the Indigenous People of Biafra’s sit-at-home directive.

The proscribed separatist organisation had said there will be a sit-at-home protest in the south-east on Tuesday.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who announced the order on Saturday, said it was in solidarity with the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is due in court on January 18, 19, and 20 for the continuation of his trial.

In response to the decision, the Ebonyi government ordered all markets and parks in the state to open for business on Sunday, threatening “severe punishment” if they did not.

“All markets and parks leaderships in Ebonyi are by this announcement directed to ensure that markets are open for businesses on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Nwachukwu Eze, commissioner for markets and parks, said in a statement.

“The state is not in any way part of the sit-at-home order by IPOB. Please note that strict compliance to this directive is very important as failure to do so will attract severe punishment.”