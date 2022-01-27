Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary Remanded Over Alleged Defamation Of Umahi, Ogah

The Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chike Nwoba has been remanded by a Magistrate Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.

Nwoba is in police custody for allegedly publishing materials against the member representing Ezza/Ikwo federal constituency, Chinedu Oga on Facebook.

It was gathered that the embattled publicity secretary, Nwoba was also arraigned in the same court on Wednesday for allegedly publishing malicious content against Governor David Umahi on Facebook

Advertisement

Nwoba was arraigned in court on a 21 count charge bordering on false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public.

Nwoba was alleged to have published materials on his Facebook handle against Governor Dave Umahi, Chinedu Ogah which the police said was punishable under section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol. 1 Laws of the state, 2009 and Section 5 (1) (a) of the state Cybercrimes(Prohibition) Law No.012 of 2021.

The charges said the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in his Facebook posts, portrayed Chinedu Ogah as insignificant and unfit to be a House of Representatives member, painted him as greedy and corrupt, as a terrorist, land grabber, deceiver, timid and non-achiever.

The charge sheet said the claims have caused inconvenience and insult to the federal lawmaker.

After the count charges were read before the defendant, his Counsel, Luke Nkwegu urged the court to strike out the charges against Nwoba.

He pointed out that the charges were brought against Nwoba by the police in bad faith to keep him behind bars.

Nkwegu argued that the Cybercrimes Prohibition Law of the state upon which Nwoba was being tried, was not gazetted and that ungazetted law was not a law and prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

But, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Mathias Eze opposed Nkwegu’s request and urged the court to remand Nwoba.

He said, “We submit that the validity of a law enacted by an act of parliament, however, it may be is determined by the assent of the Governor or President,” he told the court.

In her ruling, the trial Magistrate, Blessing Chukwu said the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody in line with COVID-19 protocol.

She ordered that the case file be transmitted to the state Attorney General, Department of Police Prosecution and adjourned the matter to February 4, 2022.