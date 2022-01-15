ECOWAS Leaders Must Do Their Best Despite Shrinking Resources – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that it is the duty of leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do the best for their people despite shrinking resources.

Buhari stated this on Friday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent 8 years on tour of duty.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that “leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources.”

He expressed hope that the outgoing ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field for decision making in his country when he goes back.