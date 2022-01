Nigerian businessman, Ismaila Mustapha aka Momph, was arraigned in court this morning, January 12, 2022.

According to the EFCC, Mompha was arraigned for offenses bothering on Money Laundering and the use of property derived from an unlawful act.

He was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10.

See more photos of him in court this morning.

