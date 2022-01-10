Ekiti 2022: APC Postpones Governorship Primary Election

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed a new date for its governorship primary election in Ekiti State.

the APC, in a statement on Sunday, adopted January 27 as the new date for the event ahead of the June 18 governorship poll in the state.

The new date is five days after January 22 initially announced in its timetable and schedule of activities released in November 2021.

The party in the official notice issued by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, also noted the changes in dates for the submission of interest forms among other events.

Against the January 11 registered in its previous statement, governorship aspirants under the party now have till January 15 to submit their forms and other relevant documents ahead of their screening exercise now slated for January 18.