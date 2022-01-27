Ekiti 2022: Fayemi Calls For Peaceful Conduct As APC Primary Holds Today

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti State, has advised members of the All Progressives Congress to behave themselves peacefully in today’s governorship primary across the state’s 177 wards.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, issued a statement on Thursday titled, “Fayemi Commends Apc Aspirants For Peaceful Conduct.”

The governor “commended the aspirants for their great effort at mobilising for the ruling party” and “urged members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully during today’s primary election across the 177 wards in accordance with the law”.

Also Read: Buhari Will Hand Over To APC Govt — Garba Shehu

Advertisement

While assuring the residents of adequate security arrangements, Fayemi also urged residents of the state to go about their daily routine without fear of intimidation, while urging party members involved in the primary election to go about it peacefully.

“I commend our aspirants for a well-conducted campaign and great effort at mobilising for our party. I implore our party members and supporters to ensure the process holds peacefully today.” the governor was quoted as saying.