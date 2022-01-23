Ekiti 2022: Ojudu Tasks Buni On Credible, Violence-Free APC Primaries

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has stated that the only way the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State could be proud of itself as a ruling party and win the June 18 election with ease was to conduct a credible primary devoid of violence and bloodshed.

Ojudu urged the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the party to conduct a free, fair and credible primary that could produce a strong candidate capable of winning the June 18 governorship election in the state.

The presidential adviser spoke in his Ado Ekiti residence on Saturday.

He also called on party officials that would be saddled with the responsibility of conducting the primary election billed for January 27 and as well security agencies to operate within the ambit of the law.

He went further to state that he is not in support of anybody, saying he wants to remain neutral so that he will be able to call all aspirants together and settle their differences after the primary.