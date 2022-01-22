El-Rufai Calls For Further Military Action To Stop Terrorists’ Activities In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called for further military action to stop the activities of terrorists in the state.

He stated while speaking at a State Banquet to commemorate the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Friday.

‘‘We believe that further military action and more boots on the ground are needed to stop the terrorists that menace our people. But as we tackle security, we must also move forward with the things that our resources and planning enable us to do to make life better for our people,’’ he said.