Electoral Bill: Override Buhari Or Delete Contentious Areas, PDP Governors Tell NASS

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the national assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari and pass the electoral act amendment bill or remove the provisions on direct primary.

The governors’ position is contained in a communique released on Monday after a meeting in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state.

Recall that the president declined assent to the bill, citing concerns over the recommendation of direct primaries for political parties.

The opposition party governors said the national assembly must quickly commence work on the bill, adding that it is critical for credible elections.

“The PDP Governors requested the National Assembly to quickly conclude deliberations on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill either by overriding Mr President’s veto or deleting areas of complaints,” the communique reads.

“The meeting advised that the option of sustaining Mr President’s veto would lead to a quicker resolution and would deny Mr President the opportunity to once again truncate a reformed Electoral jurisprudence for Nigeria. An early concluded Electoral Act is vital for credible elections.”